Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial is briefly evacuated hours after testimony wraps

New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13,...
New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in New York. The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial has been taking place was evacuated Wednesday hours after testimony had concluded for the day.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place was briefly evacuated Wednesday hours after testimony concluded for the day.

About a dozen firefighters ascended the steps of the New York State Supreme Court Building shortly after 4 p.m. There was a visible haze in the stairwell between the third and fourth floor, according to an Associated Press reporter who was asked to leave the building.

Among those evacuated was Judge Arthur Engoron, who has presided over Trump’s trial on the building’s fourth floor for the past 10 weeks. The evacuees were permitted to return to the building shortly after firefighters entered.

Fire and police officials didn’t immediately have information on what prompted the evacuation.

A court spokesperson said they were looking into the incident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
File: Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’
KCPD identify deceased in hit-and-run near 31st and Agnes

Latest News

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Stranger charged with break-in and murder in slaying of Detroit synagogue leader
Missouri launches a prescription drug database to help doctors spot opioid addictions
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
LMH Health
LMH Health issues statement following internal review of hiring processes
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Chance for a few light showers Friday night into Saturday morning