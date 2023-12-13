Aging & Style
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian in Camden County

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST
RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Richland.

Troopers responded to the crash on Tuesday night near Missouri 7 and Thomas Street. Investigators say a truck struck a woman on the road.

Troopers have not identified the woman.

