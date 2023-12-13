Man who lied about having COVID to avoid court date sentenced to prison

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old convicted felon who lied about having COVID to delay court proceedings was sentenced for a variety of crimes Wednesday.

Westen H. Jackson was sentenced to prison on charges related to aggravated assault, violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act, making false information and violating probation.

Jackson was found guilty on Nov. 1, 2023, after using falsified COVID test results to delay court proceedings.

In March 2020 he was ordered to register as an offender due to attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child. A detective who checked in January 2023 found that Jackson had been registered for more than a year without providing an email address, online identities and information relating to membership on any social media platforms.

Court documents revealed that Jackson provided two separate forged documents claiming he was positive for COVID-19 while his case for violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act was pending. Later, it was revealed the notes did not belong to Jackson.

Jackson was sentenced Wednesday to 159 months in prison.

