Man transported to trauma center after welding on fuel tank causes explosion and fire

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was taken to a trauma center Tuesday night after welding on a fuel tank led to an explosion and fire.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department said it was called to the 13000 block of E. 99th Street near Noland Road where several callers reported an explosion and black smoke around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

When the fire department arrived, black smoke was seen from a large metal barn that stores underground utility equipment as well as several livestock.

LSFD said employees near the building were helping a man who had been on fire and removed the livestock. KCFD firefighters arrived on scene and put out a fire with a pickup truck and diesel fuel transfer tank. The firefighter was reportedly under control by 4:43 p.m.

An investigation determined the fire and explosion began as a result of the man welding on an approximately 100-gallon diesel fuel transfer tank from a different truck to repair a leak.

LSFD said after the smoke cleared from the building the livestock were able to return to the building. No other injuries to people or livestock were reported.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

