LMH Health issues statement following internal review of hiring processes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - After inconsistencies regarding the identity of their chief financial officer were made public in October, the Lawrence Memorial Hospital began an internal review of its hiring process.

On Wednesday, LMH Health shared an update on the review process which was initiated by an Oct. 26 reveal that Mike Rogers -- whom LMH Health hired as CFO -- had inconsistencies regarding his identity. A day later, LMH Health said it confirmed Rogers had legally changed his name and that he’d been convicted of felonies in 2005 and 2007 under his given name of Michael Patrick Brunton.

LMH Health said Rogers didn’t disclose that or other important information during the interview process. Rogers was immediately placed on administrative leave and LMH Health said it launched “an internal process to identify gaps that allowed the fraudulent information to escape identification.”

The findings of that process were shared with the organization’s Board of Trustees in a November meeting. However, the report itself will not be shared with the public. LMH Health said that decision is the result of state privacy laws, but “LMH Health continues to place a strong emphasis on candor, trust and accountability.”

“This was a very concerning situation, yet because it was caught quickly, and because of existing security protocol, it posed no risk to patient safety or to our finances,” the organization’s statement said, adding “we want our staff and the community to know we are making process improvements as a result of our findings.”

LMH Health claimed it was not the first hospital to hire Rogers in 2023.

“Had the other hospital disclosed its experience, this person would have been easily excluded during LMH’s CFO search process,” said Board of Trustees Chair Pat Miller.

As a result of the situation, LMH Health said it had made and will make more changes over the next several months. Those changes they claim will address communication, the application process and the documentation of future applicant’s credentials.

“Even the best organizations will make mistakes along the way,” said LMH Health President and CEO Russ Johnson. “It’s how we respond that defines us. I am grateful to and proud of the staff who quickly identified this situation and addressed it.”

To read LMH Health’s full statement, visit here.

