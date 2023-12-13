KC Wheel announces official opening date... and it’s sooner than you may expect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At long last, the KC Wheel at Pennway Point is opening for business.

In a social media post, the KC Wheel announced its official opening is Thursday, December 14 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to ICON Experiences, the wheel has 36 gondolas and each is “completely enclosed [and] climate-controlled” with “floor to ceiling windows offering a 360-degree view.”

The property also features Pennway Putt, a minigolf course with 16 holes.

Tickets are available for purchase on the KC Wheel website. For a limited time, tickets for the wheel are $15 and can be paired with tickets to Pennway Putt.

