Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KC Wheel announces official opening date... and it’s sooner than you may expect

KC Wheel
KC Wheel(KCTV5)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At long last, the KC Wheel at Pennway Point is opening for business.

In a social media post, the KC Wheel announced its official opening is Thursday, December 14 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to ICON Experiences, the wheel has 36 gondolas and each is “completely enclosed [and] climate-controlled” with “floor to ceiling windows offering a 360-degree view.”

The property also features Pennway Putt, a minigolf course with 16 holes.

Tickets are available for purchase on the KC Wheel website. For a limited time, tickets for the wheel are $15 and can be paired with tickets to Pennway Putt.

ALSO READ: KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
File: Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’
KCPD identify deceased in hit-and-run near 31st and Agnes

Latest News

Higher costs pause UMKC arena proposal
FILE — From January through November, the America’s Poison Centers reports nearly 3,000 calls...
Accidental overdose of weight-loss drugs lead to major increase in calls to Missouri poison centers
Accidental overdose of weight-loss drugs lead to major increase in calls to Missouri poison centers
Man who lied about having COVID to avoid court date sentenced to prison