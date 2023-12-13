Aging & Style
Four-car crash on I-70 leaves 1 in critical condition

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A four-car crash on I-70 near Van Brunt left one person in critical condition Tuesday night.

Kansas City, Missouri Police said the cars were traveling eastbound on I-70 when a red Kia Forte stopped suddenly for possible merging traffic and was hit in the rear by a red Chevrolet Silverado.

The Silverado was then struck in the back by a purple and silver Kenworth truck, tractor and low boy trailer. The Kenworth’s trailer was then hit in the back by a red Dodge Ram.

Police said the driver of the Kia, the driver of the Chevrolet and driver of the Kenworth were all uninjured. The driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries following the crash that happened shortly before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seatbelt police said.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

