Former Belton substitute teacher sentenced for child sex crimes

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Belton substitute teacher was sentenced in Cass County on Wednesday.

Jason Carey, who was arrested in September 2022, received the maximum sentencing on all of the charges he faced which included multiple counts of enticement of a child, child molestation, furnishing pornographic material to a child, promoting child pornography, statutory sodomy and stalking.

As a result, Carey was sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison.

The Belton Police Department said detectives met with multiple victims, executed search warrants and recovered multiple electronic devices for evidence to aid in the prosecution.

Carey’s charges stemmed from a Sept. 19, 2022, tip to a Belton Police School Resource Officer. That officer received information from a student regarding inappropriate social media messages and videos from Carey, a substitute school teacher in the Belton School District.

