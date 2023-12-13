FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cloudy, highs in the low 50s Wednesday with isolated showers and light snow up north

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure has swung into the viewing area but still provides a small opportunity for some wintry precipitation to our northern counties this morning. I don’t anticipate anything detrimental to the commute but do take some caution if you live up north within neighborhoods or local town streets. These locations may yield icy conditions on the road. In the meantime, we’re still tracking the development of better-wet weather into the weekend. Models are still very confident that on Saturday early morning we will see shower activity throughout the viewing area, including the metro, but some models are introducing wet weather as early as Friday night between 6 and 9 p.m. For the time being, we will be adjusting rain chances adding a 20% rain chance to Friday night and keeping a 30% rain threat for early Saturday morning.

Luckily, for us, even with the introduction of this wet weather, temperatures are anticipated to remain above average for the rest of the seven-day forecast. This afternoon, for example, high temperatures are expected within the lower 50s. Our peak warmth is anticipated Thursday afternoon within the middle 50s but temperatures should vary between 48° and 54° for the rest of the work week and into next week.

