FIRST WARN FORECAST: Chance for a few light showers Friday night into Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It has been consistently quiet across the area for several days and will continue to stay that way through the rest of the week. Temperatures are also expected to climb above normal, with highs in the 50s on both Thursday and Friday.

As we head closer to the weekend, our small chance of rain is still possible, but we could have a few showers arrive earlier. There’s a chance we see scattered light showers develop late Friday night and they could linger nearly until sunrise on Saturday. These showers should not cause any major disruptions to most folks’ plans. Then it’s smooth sailing the rest of the weekend with temperatures back in the 40s and 50s.

