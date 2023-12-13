Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Chance for a few light showers Friday night into Saturday morning

By Alena Lee
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It has been consistently quiet across the area for several days and will continue to stay that way through the rest of the week. Temperatures are also expected to climb above normal, with highs in the 50s on both Thursday and Friday.

As we head closer to the weekend, our small chance of rain is still possible, but we could have a few showers arrive earlier. There’s a chance we see scattered light showers develop late Friday night and they could linger nearly until sunrise on Saturday. These showers should not cause any major disruptions to most folks’ plans. Then it’s smooth sailing the rest of the weekend with temperatures back in the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
File: Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’
KCPD identify deceased in hit-and-run near 31st and Agnes

Latest News

Forecast Highs
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cloudy, highs in the low 50s Wednesday with isolated showers and light snow up north
Cloudy, highs in the low 50s Wednesday with isolated showers early up north
Cloudy, highs in the low 50s Wednesday with isolated showers early up north
Forecast low temperatures for Wednesday morning.
FIRST WARN WEATHER: Cloudy and chilly overnight
Planning Your Day
FIRST WARN FORECAST: An autumn chill takes over Tuesday with warmer days ahead