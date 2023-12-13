Aging & Style
Doctor’s license revoked after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud

FILE
FILE(MGN ONLINE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A New Hampshire doctor licensed to practice in Kansas has had his license revoked after he pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud in federal court.

The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts announced on Wednesday, Dec. 13, that it recently revoked the license of Steven W. Powell, M.D., following his conviction of healthcare fraud in New Hampshire.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire said that Powell, 53, who now resides in Alpharetta, Ga., pleaded guilty to a single count of healthcare fraud in April.

Court records indicated that Powell agreed to electronically sign orders for durable medical equipment - like knee or ankle braces - that he knew were used to submit more than $1.9 million in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare. He received kickbacks in exchange for each doctor’s order he signed authorizing the equipment that was not medically necessary or legitimately prescribed.

According to the Board of Healing Arts, Powell was licensed to practice medicine in the Sunflower State on Dec. 5, 2019. In July 2023, however, he let his licensure lapse as he failed to renew. At this point, the license had been canceled.

However, as Powell’s guilty plea came before his license lapsed, the Board said on Dec. 7 that it revoked his license under the Kansas Healing Arts Act.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that Powell faces no more than 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 upon conviction.

