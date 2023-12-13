Deadline approaches for decision on the future of KC’s baseball stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals were set to decide between two plans earlier this year– either a baseball park in the East Village or North of the River, but that deadline came and went.

There is a new deadline that is quickly approaching– January 23rd. That’s when ballot language has to be approved by either Jackson County or Clay County to get it on the April ballot since both options would require a vote.

Jackson County District 1 Legislator Manny Abarca knows this deadline well. He told KCTV5 that they actually need to have a plan submitted before January 13th to be safe. That way, if Jackson County Executive Frank White vetoes the submitted plan, the legislature would have 10 days to override his veto.

“If the Royals were to move to downtown Kansas City, I think you’d see a more robust downtown, encompassing that eastern edge, which is pretty vacant at the moment,” Abarca said. “Development that includes things like affordable housing, better transit, and connections to our stadiums.”

The vote in Jackson County would extend the 3/8 cent sales tax until 2070. The stadium tax and lease are currently set to expire in 2031. For Clay County, voters would be considering a new tax.

“If we forced the Royals to stay at the Truman Sports Complex against their will, I think you could predict in 2032 they’re not here,” Abarca said.

Presiding Clay County Commissioner Jerry Nolte noted a similar process to getting a Royals stadium on the ballot in Clay County.

“First and foremost, the deal that we would sign off on would be something that would be a good return on investment for our citizens,” Nolte said. “That (would) really put us in a position to where we have arrived as far as the Northland goes – we are now in a place where we can deal with you on the same level playing field as any other large metropolitan area. We are capable of negotiating and carrying through deals of this magnitude.”

