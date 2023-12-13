Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Congress hosts first U.S. Capitol Menorah lighting

Leaders call for end to antisemitism in America and for the hostages in Gaza to be released.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle came together Tuesday to light the Capitol Menorah on the sixth night of Hanukkah.

Democrats and Republicans do not agree on much in the U.S. Capitol, however, the parties felt it was vital to unite to commemorate the Jewish holiday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stood side-by-side as the U.S. Capitol Menorah was lit for the first time.

Speaker Johnson spoke about the historic rise in antisemitism across the country since Hamas’ October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel.

“It’s incumbent upon leaders to not only denounce antisemitism, but to counter it with love,” said Johnson. “The last two months have proven that we have a long to go in making the world a safer place for our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

Leader Schumer said, as the nation’s highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker, the significance of lighting the menorah in the Capitol is not lost on him.

“It reminds us of just how far the Jewish people have come in our long and winding history,” said Schumer. “This year Hanukkah, of course, comes at a moment of grief, trial and fear for the Jewish people.”

McConnell and Jeffries highlighted the need to secure the release of the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. The leaders said they will not stop until every hostage is returned home.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
File: Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’
KCPD identify deceased in hit-and-run near 31st and Agnes

Latest News

FILE — From January through November, the America’s Poison Centers reports nearly 3,000 calls...
Missouri poison centers see major increase in calls related to weight-loss drugs due to accidental overdose
Brady Mikijanis of Tonganoxie has a massive collection of license plates dating back to 1912.
A real plateful: Kansas man’s license plate collection dates back more than a century
FILE — The bill, sponsored by Joplin-area Republican Rep. Lane Roberts, describes how a "Stop...
Proposed public safety package would create Missouri task force to fight cyberstalking, harassment
FILE - Members of the Missouri House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance as...
Sponsor withdraws Missouri ‘Abortion Homicide’ bill following bipartisan backlash
Jay W. McDaniel, Ph.D., assistant professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Kansas native becomes 2nd U.S. scientist in 10 yrs. to be honored with international engineering award