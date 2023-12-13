Case continues for man charged with rape, murder of 5-year-old Topeka girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - The man accused of raping and murdering a 5-year-old Topeka girl was in court Wednesday.

Mickel Cherry sat quietly as the young girl’s mother sobbed in the courtroom.

Holly Felix has been widely condemned by neighbors and the community for her daughter living in a homeless camp with her father while she lived in a house.

Zoey’s father was not present.

A judge reviewed 15 motions from attorneys that indicate a lengthy legal process ahead.

Cherry faces a capital murder charge, meaning the prosecutor could seek the death penalty. That decision hasn’t been made yet. Cherry’s attorneys said it’s important for the court to proceed as if this is a death penalty case.

“Death is different” was a common theme among their motions which addressed the importance of the defense team reviewing all evidence in person and more extensive documentation of all witness interviews- hopefully recorded.

Cherry’s defense team argued they needed more time to investigate Cherry’s background because they weren’t just defending this case—they are defending his life.

Twenty-five-year-old Cherry lists his address as homeless. Former neighbors of Zoey say he used to live in the same home as the little girl. They recognized him from his mug shot.

The judge agreed to no cameras during pretrial hearings. The probable cause statement remains sealed.

Zoey is described by neighbors as a spirited girl who was often neglected.

Her death prompted outcries for accountability for the Kansas Department of Children and Families.

Cherry will be back in court March 8.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.