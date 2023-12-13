Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Cameron police officer’s vehicle rammed by suspect

A Cameron police officer was rammed into by a suspect Tuesday afternoon.
A Cameron police officer was rammed into by a suspect Tuesday afternoon.(Cameron Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Mo. (KCTV) - One Cameron police officer found himself in a bit of a role reversal Tuesday afternoon.

The Cameron Police Department said an officer was performing routine patrol when he alerted dispatchers that a vehicle was following him closely at approximately 1:20 p.m. Shortly after, the officer said the suspect vehicle struck his patrol vehicle.

CPD said when officers were dispatched to the location, the suspect vehicle continued to strike his patrol vehicle. The officer continued driving the vehicle toward a police station while the suspect continued to follow him and ram his patrol vehicle, the police said.

“While approaching the station the suspect vehicle struck the patrol car again and then drove across the Fire Department parking lot striking the building,” the Facebook post read.

Eventually, the driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
FILE — One of the drivers involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Two toddlers among 7 people injured in DWI-involved crash east of Warrensburg

Latest News

Four-car crash on I-70 leaves 1 in critical condition
A real plateful: Kansas man’s license plate collection dates back more than a century
The door to the state capitol office of Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, who authored a bill which...
Missouri’s ‘abortion homicide’ bill opposed by anti-abortion group
Missouri’s ‘abortion homicide’ bill opposed by anti-abortion group