Cameron police officer’s vehicle rammed by suspect

CAMERON, Mo. (KCTV) - One Cameron police officer found himself in a bit of a role reversal Tuesday afternoon.

The Cameron Police Department said an officer was performing routine patrol when he alerted dispatchers that a vehicle was following him closely at approximately 1:20 p.m. Shortly after, the officer said the suspect vehicle struck his patrol vehicle.

CPD said when officers were dispatched to the location, the suspect vehicle continued to strike his patrol vehicle. The officer continued driving the vehicle toward a police station while the suspect continued to follow him and ram his patrol vehicle, the police said.

“While approaching the station the suspect vehicle struck the patrol car again and then drove across the Fire Department parking lot striking the building,” the Facebook post read.

Eventually, the driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to a local hospital.

