Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOUTEAU, Okla. (Gray News) – A teenager was killed in Oklahoma Sunday after a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and a semitruck.

According to a spokesperson for Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was trying to cross US-412 on Dec. 10 around 11:15 p.m. when the carriage he was driving was hit by a freightliner truck.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Authorities said the driver of the semitruck was not hurt in the crash. They did not say what happened to the horse.

Officials did not say if any charges have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
File: Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
FILE — The KC Wheel passed a recent safety inspection, but the building below, that will soon...
KC Wheel passes inspection, soon-to-be restaurant below did not ... yet
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’
KCPD identify deceased in hit-and-run near 31st and Agnes

Latest News

Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge
Footage from the controversial Nov. 13 arrest was released Tuesday.
Officer suspended for repeatedly striking woman during arrest
Hoarding situation at Vernon home leads to rat infestation in neighborhood
Home’s hoarding situation leads to a rat infestation in the neighborhood, neighbors say