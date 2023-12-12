What Royals signing of Lugo, Stratton means for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s hot stove is heating up with the Royals signing three free agent pitchers in one week.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday the Royals are signing veteran pitcher Seth Lugo. The 34-year-old right-hander is set to make $45 million over a 3-year contract through 2026, with the final season as a player option.

Lugo turned in a 3.57 ERA in 26 starts for San Diego in 2023. Over 146 innings, he struck out 140 batters with only 36 walks. Lugo has never had an ERA over 3.60 in the last 5 full major league seasons, four of those coming with the team he spent seven seasons with, the New York Mets.

Expected to make $15 million over the next three seasons, Lugo is Kansas City’s most expensive free agent contract since the organization signed Ian Kennedy in 2016. It’s the third-most expensive free agent signing in franchise history, not counting player extensions.

Lugo adds much needed reliability and depth to Kansas City’s rotation, pitching at least five innings in 22 of his 26 starts last season. Known more as a ground ball pitcher with great control, he joins a rotation led by Cole Ragans and Brady Singer, while also creating more competition for the final spots.

2023 Royals rotation candidates:

LHP Cole Ragans

RHP Brady Singer

RHP Seth Lugo

RHP Jordan Lyles

LHP Daniel Lynch

RHP Alec Marsh

LHP Angel Zerpa

LHP Kris Bubic (Injured)

RHP Kyle Wright (Injured)

The Royals are also adding depth to the bullpen, as MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports, Kansas City is signing Chris Stratton to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, with a player option for 2025.

The 33-year-old righty had a 3.92 ERA for the Cardinals and Rangers last year, while also appearing in two World Series games. Stratton, a former 1st-round pick by San Francisco in 2012, averaged a strikeout per inning with a low walk rate. Like Lugo in the rotation, his signing increases KC’s floor in the bullpen.

These two pitching moves come a day after the Royals officially signed Will Smith to a one-year deal for $5 million. The 34-year-old started his MLB career with Kansas City in 2012 and 2013, before getting traded to Milwaukee for Nori Aoki.

Smith is the first player in baseball history to win the World Series in three consecutive seasons with three different teams, the Rangers, Astros and Braves. The southpaw was a 2019 All-Star and has a career 3.67 ERA over 573 appearances. He’s pitched in 25 postseason games to the tune of a 2.91 ERA.

Entering J.J. Picollo’s second season as Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations/General Manager, improving Kansas City’s bullpen has been a focus of the offseason. The Royals went 27-31 over the final 2 months of the 2023 season, with the bullpen taking 13 of those losses.

2023 Royals bullpen candidates (* denotes offseason addition):

*LHP Will Smith

RHP James McArthur

RHP Carlos Hernandez

*RHP Chris Stratton

*RHP Nick Anderson

RHP John McMillon

*RHP Matt Sauer

LHP Anthony Veneziano

RHP Taylor Clarke

LHP Jake Brentz

RHP Steven Cruz

LHP Josh Taylor

RHP Jonathan Heasley

RHP Will Klein

Kansas City’s payroll sits in the ballpark of $90 million for the 2024 season, with the Royals reportedly still in the running to sign another starting pitcher. Some of those candidates include Lucas Giolito, Michael Wacha, Marcus Stroman or Jack Flaherty.

The Royals lineup is headlined by eight-time All-Star Salvador Perez, along with a younger core including Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino, MJ Melendez, Drew Waters, Michael Massey, Freddy Fermin and Nelson Velazquez. Matt Quatraro will return for his second season as Royals manager.

