WATCH: Town hall held on future of Royals, Chiefs in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Aerial picture shows GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Aerial picture shows GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex on Sept. 5, 2023.(KCTV)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Nov. 15, 2022, Royals owner John Sherman announced the club would move on from Kauffman Stadium and explore options for a future stadium site.

Nearly 13 months later, all indications point to the team still being unsure of where a ballpark and adjoining district will find a home. And politicians can’t seem to agree on how much funding will be earmarked for the project.

In 2006, the Chiefs and Royals renovated their stadiums after Jackson County voters approved a three-eighths cent tax hike lasting 25 years. That will come to an end in 2031, and neither team has committed to future plans for their home stadiums.

A Jackson County townhall is meeting to discuss the professional teams in the county. https://www.kctv5.com/2023/12/12/watch-town-hall-held-future-royals-chiefs-jackson-county/

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones: New reports says Royals considering third site

Manny Abarca IV, a Jackson County legislator, announced Monday morning that he will host a community town hall to discuss what lies ahead for the Chiefs and Royals. It has been set for Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fowling Warehouse Kansas City (1020 West 103rd Street, KCMO, 64114).

“A variety of questions and topics regarding the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs can and will be discussed due to the absence of an NDA between the teams and Jackson County. However, all topics previously discussed in closed sessions will not be addressed or discussed in accordance with Jackson County Code,” Abarca’s release read.

The event is open to the public, but RSVP is required. To do so, click here.

ALSO READ: Kansas City hires new help to negotiate with Royals, Clay County updates their push for new stadium

