Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Teen charged after stolen vehicle crash in Lenexa

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers in Lenexa took a 13-year-old into custody after some old-fashioned foot patrol.

In a Facebook post shared Monday night, the Lenexa Police Department said officers conducting foot patrol heard a loud crash during a recent night shift.

When the officers ran to investigate, they found a car had struck a curb at a high rate of speed and was trying to drive away. The suspect, who turned out to be 13 years old, ran from the car but police said the individual was found nearby by another patrolling officer.

Police said the vehicle wound up being a freshly stolen car from a nearby apartment complex.

LPD said the suspect has been charged by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’
Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Kansas City man charged after allegedly exposing himself at 2nd metro store
Man charged with second-degree murder in DUI-related crash that killed Lenexa boy
Kansas City’s proposed hate crime ordinance takes next step
Cass County man charged with sexual exploitation of minor