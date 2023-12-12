Teen charged after stolen vehicle crash in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers in Lenexa took a 13-year-old into custody after some old-fashioned foot patrol.

In a Facebook post shared Monday night, the Lenexa Police Department said officers conducting foot patrol heard a loud crash during a recent night shift.

When the officers ran to investigate, they found a car had struck a curb at a high rate of speed and was trying to drive away. The suspect, who turned out to be 13 years old, ran from the car but police said the individual was found nearby by another patrolling officer.

Police said the vehicle wound up being a freshly stolen car from a nearby apartment complex.

LPD said the suspect has been charged by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.