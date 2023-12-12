Taylor Swift's new gameday fits help boost small business sales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Taylor Swift effect has struck again.

This time, a local vintage clothing boutique in Kansas City is making headlines after the pop icon wore a red and black 1990s vintage Chiefs sweatshirt from Westside Storey during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Now, because of Taylor’s touch, sales are through the roof. The boutique sits on the corner of 17th and Summit Street in Westside.

The owner, Chris Harrington said they have been around for a little over 10 years and he’s never seen a boost in sales or customers like this.

“Our online sales kind of shot through the roof last night with people buying vintage chiefs stuff and Taylor Swift merchandise and we typically only have 5-10 people on the website at once, maybe 30 for a drop and we consistently had 400 people online for 5 0r 6 hours last night,” said Harrington.

Harrington said someone from Taylor’s team bought some items back in October and they have been anxiously waiting to see if she would wear one of the items to one of the games.

He also said his sales went up when Taylor was in town for her Eras Tour.

“The Swifties came out big time, I mean our sales were twice as big as the NFL draft, and it was all Swifties in town,” said Harington.

Harrington said he’s been able to see a map of where his online customers are from. He saw customers from all over the U.S. and even across the world. They had someone from Germany and England place an order, all Harrington said, thanks to Taylor Swift.

“I would think before she makes a big purchase for someone like her, she has to be really aware of putting her money because people are going to judge her for that,“ said Harrington, “so to have enough confidence in our business and supporting local and knowing who we are and kind of our mission and motto is really amazing.”

Harrington said he can’t thank Taylor Swift enough for supporting local.

