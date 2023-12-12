Spinning its wheels: With Christmas approaching, KC Wheel House fails inspection

FILE — The KC Wheel failed a recent safety inspection.
FILE — The KC Wheel failed a recent safety inspection.(KCTV5)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Will the KC Wheel be ready for Christmas? Based on a recent inspection, maybe not, but the timeline is still unclear.

On Dec. 1, KCTV5 spoke with business owners around Pennway Point who said they hoped the wheel would be open for Christmas. However, city officials said that date depended on the wheel passing an inspection.

“I am disappointed because I figured we’d have it by Christmas,” said Teresa Grado, the owner of Lilly’s Cantina. “[I want to] have more foot traffic, of course, because it would be really good for Lilly’s, and everybody on this strip.”

A few days later, on Dec. 6, the Pennway Point Ferris Wheel project had its “building final inspection” performed by the city of Kansas City. Although it’s unclear exactly why, the inspection failed.

Inspection status: Failed insp
Inspection status: Failed insp(Compass KC)

There are only two comments on the inspection sheet and neither offered much insight into what went wrong with the inspection. The first comment says “shall resolve conditions of approval” and the second says “shall test kitchen hood.”

Havilah Ross, PR contact for the KC Wheel, says that although the inspection sheet is for the “Pennway Point Ferris Wheel Phase 5,” it is referring specifically to the “Wheel House,” not the KC Wheel.

“This cited inspection is related to Wheel House, and part of the permitting process - it has nothing to do with the operation of the KC Wheel. Wheel House will be a food and beverage location on the property – it has not been inspected yet for operation,” said Ross.

Rather, she says, the wheel itself passed its inspections.

“...The KC Wheel did not fail the inspection but in fact have a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy from the city and passed the state inspection,” continued Ross.

What this means for an opening date is still unclear– All that the local business owners and many Kansas Citians can hope for is that it’s sometime before Christmas.

ALSO READ: Kansas City’s food scene up for 2024 ‘Eater’ honor

Editor’s Note: The city’s inspection report cited KC Wheel, However, Pennway Point says the Ferris wheel portion has passed inspection. The story has been updated to reflect that information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brady Mikijanis of Tonganoxie has a massive collection of license plates dating back to 1912.

A real plateful: Kansas man’s license plate collections dates back more than a century

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Janae' Hancock
Brady Mikijanis of Tonganoxie has a massive collection of license plates dating back to 1912.

News

Another violent attack by a homeless person in Lawrence, Kansas, has left the community on edge.

Lawrence businesses sue city over safety around homeless camps

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
City of Lawrence, Kansas, is sued over safety concerns at its houseless camps by the owner of Johnny's Tavern, and several other people and business owners in North Lawrence.

Kansas City Current

The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be...

KC Current sell out seaon tickets for opening year at new stadium

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
Season tickets for the opening year at CPKC Stadium are sold out, the KC Current announced Tuesday.

News

FILE — IHOPKC founder Mike Bickle posted a statement acknowledging his “past sins” but also...

‘I hate my sin’: IHOPKC founder addresses ‘sexual immorality’ allegations for first time

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Mike Bickle posted a statement acknowledging his “past sins” but also denying “the more intense sexual activities that some are suggesting.”

News

FILE — A lawsuit claimed Marquis Wagner screamed “I can’t breathe” as he was subdued by jail...

Jackson County pays $1.2 million to settle lawsuit over inmate restraint chair death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Marquis Wagner allegedly screamed “I can’t breathe” as he was subdued by jail staff before dying in a restraint chair.

Latest News

News

FILE — Last holiday season, the United States Postal Service processed more than 11.7 billion...

‘Don’t wait’: USPS officials encourage shipping holiday gifts sooner than later

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nathan Brennan
Last holiday season, the United States Postal Service processed more than 11.7 billion mail items during the holiday season.

News

File: Proposed hate crime ordinance in committee Tuesday

Proposed hate crime ordinance in committee Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Hennessy
The ordinance allows a city prosecutor to add an additional 60 days onto a sentencing served consecutively to the underlying charge.

News

Proposed hate crime ordinance in committee Tuesday

Proposed hate crime ordinance in committee Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The ordinance allows a city prosecutor to add 60 days onto a sentencing served consecutively to the underlying charge.

News

'Don’t wait': USPS officials encourage shipping holiday gifts sooner than later

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

News

FILE

Energy assistance program opens earlier in 2023 to help heat Kansas homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
State officials have opened a program to help Kansans heat their homes over the winter earlier in 2023 than in previous years as temperatures begin to drop.