Spinning its wheels: With Christmas approaching, KC Wheel House fails inspection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Will the KC Wheel be ready for Christmas? Based on a recent inspection, maybe not, but the timeline is still unclear.

On Dec. 1, KCTV5 spoke with business owners around Pennway Point who said they hoped the wheel would be open for Christmas. However, city officials said that date depended on the wheel passing an inspection.

“I am disappointed because I figured we’d have it by Christmas,” said Teresa Grado, the owner of Lilly’s Cantina. “[I want to] have more foot traffic, of course, because it would be really good for Lilly’s, and everybody on this strip.”

A few days later, on Dec. 6, the Pennway Point Ferris Wheel project had its “building final inspection” performed by the city of Kansas City. Although it’s unclear exactly why, the inspection failed.

Inspection status: Failed insp (Compass KC)

There are only two comments on the inspection sheet and neither offered much insight into what went wrong with the inspection. The first comment says “shall resolve conditions of approval” and the second says “shall test kitchen hood.”

Havilah Ross, PR contact for the KC Wheel, says that although the inspection sheet is for the “Pennway Point Ferris Wheel Phase 5,” it is referring specifically to the “Wheel House,” not the KC Wheel.

“This cited inspection is related to Wheel House, and part of the permitting process - it has nothing to do with the operation of the KC Wheel. Wheel House will be a food and beverage location on the property – it has not been inspected yet for operation,” said Ross.

Rather, she says, the wheel itself passed its inspections.

“...The KC Wheel did not fail the inspection but in fact have a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy from the city and passed the state inspection,” continued Ross.

What this means for an opening date is still unclear– All that the local business owners and many Kansas Citians can hope for is that it’s sometime before Christmas.

Editor’s Note: The city’s inspection report cited KC Wheel, However, Pennway Point says the Ferris wheel portion has passed inspection. The story has been updated to reflect that information.

