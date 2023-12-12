Spinning its wheels: With Christmas approaching, KC Wheel fails inspection

FILE — The KC Wheel failed a recent safety inspection.
FILE — The KC Wheel failed a recent safety inspection.(KCTV5)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Will the KC Wheel be ready for Christmas? Based on a recent inspection, maybe not.

On Dec. 1, KCTV5 spoke with business owners around Pennway Point who said they hoped the wheel would be open for Christmas. However, city officials said that date depended on the wheel passing an inspection.

“I am disappointed because I figured we’d have it by Christmas,” said Teresa Grado, the owner of Lilly’s Cantina. “[I want to] have more foot traffic, of course, because it would be really good for Lilly’s, and everybody on this strip.”

A few days later, on Dec. 6, the KC Wheel had its “building final inspection.” Although it’s unclear exactly why, the “Failed Insp” status says it all.

Inspection status: Failed insp
Inspection status: Failed insp(Compass KC)

There are only two comments on the inspection sheet and neither offered much insight into what went wrong with the inspection. The first comment says “shall resolve conditions of approval” and the second says “shall test kitchen hood.” KCTV5 reached out to the owners of the wheel for details of the inspection but has not yet heard back.

