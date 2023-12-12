Aging & Style
A real plateful: Kansas man’s license plate collection dates back more than a century

A local man has collected thousands of license plates from across the nation, some dating back to 1912.
Brady Mikijanis of Tonganoxie has a massive collection of license plates dating back to 1912.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) - When you think of expensive plates, you may think of China. Brady Mikijanis of Tonganoxie is changing the narrative with a collection of license plates dating back to 1912.

Mikijanis has been collecting since he was a kid.

“Back when I was younger it was just a couple of random plates,” Mikijanis said, “Either something I got some from a garage sale or my grandparents gave us.”

He fell in love with the idea when he learned Kansas allowed European manufacturing plates. Now, his library reaches far beyond his wildest dreams.

“I’d say at its peak it was around probably 10,000 plates. It’s gone down maybe to 5,000 plates now.”

READ MORE: Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate

Most are made of leather, brass, and aluminum.

“The lowest can go from a couple dollars all the way to hundreds of dollars. I know one of the highest leather plates I’ve sold on eBay went for about $1,700.”

As voters select one of five designs to be the next State of Kansas license plate, Mikijanis has donated half of his collection to the Tonganoxie Historical Society and Museum.

“The museum is history just like the plates,” he said. “It’s something that will never be forgotten as long as we have evidence of what has been done.”

Voters must choose an option by 5 p.m. on Dec. 15. The selected plate will be announced on Dec. 18, 2023.

Click here to vote.

