Proposed law would require training on Narcan in Missouri’s middle, high schools

JEFFERSON CITY (First Alert 4) -- One out of every 45 deaths in the state of Missouri in 2022 was attributed to opioid overdose, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

A bill pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives would add as a requirement for graduation at least 30 minutes of training on opioid use prevention and how to properly administer naloxone.

The same proposed legislation would require schools be equipped with automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, and require districts to train staff on how to properly use the equipment.

AEDs are electronic devices used to diagnose and treat sudden abnormal hearth rhythms which can be extremely dangerous and life-threatening. Naloxone, better known under the brand name Narcan, can reverse an opioid overdose after it happens.

The bill was originally authored by a group of teens from the St. James area who make up the Opioid Affected Youth Initiative, a federal grant-funded program administered by the Meramec Regional Planning Commission.

“We have a crisis in our communities in our state, and we need to do something about it,” said Rep. Tara Peters, R-Rolla, who is sponsoring the legislation.

Peters said she helped guide the group through the legislative drafting process.

“They wrote it, they sent it in, we sent it off to research, research drafted the bill,” Peters said. “The kids came up on Friday, and we filed the bill to require this and the kids, it was all because of them.”

One of the teens who helped write the bill was Madeline Pankey, who experienced a childhood in which both parents suffered from opioid use disorder. In her sophomore year, Madeline lost her mother to an overdose. The following year, the community was struck with tragedy when a student at a nearby high school died from an overdose.

“Those are our friends,” Pankey said. “We don’t want our generation wiping out. So, why wouldn’t we carry something to save lives?”

Jenny Armbruster is the executive director of Prevent+Ed, a St. Louis-based organization which works to curb drug and alcohol misuse through prevention strategies.

“We do believe it’s important that people are aware of these resources, aware of the risks associated with using opioids and how to recognize when somebody might be experiencing an overdose,” Armbruster said. “When we’re thinking about educating young people, we’re really focused on the evidence-based programs and that we’re making sure that we’re implementing age-appropriate information with them.”

Prevent+Ed provides educational resources and training on drug prevention, including material related to opioids.

Many school districts in Missouri already make naloxone products available in their buildings, but few, if any, require students be trained how to use it.

