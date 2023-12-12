Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Proposed hate crime ordinance in committee Tuesday

Proposed hate crime ordinance in committee Tuesday
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s proposed hate crime ordinance allowing city prosecutors to pursue an enhanced sentence takes its next step Tuesday.

The ordinance allows a city prosecutor to add 60 days onto a sentencing served consecutively to the underlying charge. It will be discussed further in the Kansas City, Missouri Committee for Legal Review.

The ordinance is being championed by Councilwoman Andrea Bough with Councilman Johnathon Duncan, Councilman Crispin Rea, and Councilman Eric Bunch co-sponsoring it.

This is coming months after Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission sent a letter to the city asking leaders to create a policy like this.

Commission Chair Justice Horn wrote in a statement, “We cannot go the way of other cities and wait for something horrendous to happen for us to finally move on this issue. It’s time for the City of Kansas City to pass a hate crimes ordinance that not only defines a hate crime in municipal law but gives prosecutors the tools to enforce municipal law to protect victims of hate crimes. Defining it and enforcing protections is the only way we’ll eradicate hate crimes in the Kansas City community.”

The U.S. Department of Justice’s hate crime data report for 2022 incidents in the state of Missouri shows the most prevalent bias motivation category is race/ethnicity/ancestry at 119 incidents, religion follows at 35, and sexual orientation follows at 29.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
FILE — One of the drivers involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Two toddlers among 7 people injured in DWI-involved crash east of Warrensburg
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep

Latest News

FILE — A lawsuit claimed Marquis Wagner screamed “I can’t breathe” as he was subdued by jail...
Jackson County pays $1.2 million to settle lawsuit over inmate restraint chair death
FILE — Last holiday season, the United States Postal Service processed more than 11.7 billion...
‘Don’t wait’: USPS officials encourage shipping holiday gifts sooner than later
Proposed hate crime ordinance in committee Tuesday
Proposed hate crime ordinance in committee Tuesday
'Don’t wait': USPS officials encourage shipping holiday gifts sooner than later