Proposed hate crime ordinance in committee Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s proposed hate crime ordinance allowing city prosecutors to pursue an enhanced sentence takes its next step Tuesday.

The ordinance allows a city prosecutor to add 60 days onto a sentencing served consecutively to the underlying charge. It will be discussed further in the Kansas City, Missouri Committee for Legal Review.

The ordinance is being championed by Councilwoman Andrea Bough with Councilman Johnathon Duncan, Councilman Crispin Rea, and Councilman Eric Bunch co-sponsoring it.

This is coming months after Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission sent a letter to the city asking leaders to create a policy like this.

Commission Chair Justice Horn wrote in a statement, “We cannot go the way of other cities and wait for something horrendous to happen for us to finally move on this issue. It’s time for the City of Kansas City to pass a hate crimes ordinance that not only defines a hate crime in municipal law but gives prosecutors the tools to enforce municipal law to protect victims of hate crimes. Defining it and enforcing protections is the only way we’ll eradicate hate crimes in the Kansas City community.”

The U.S. Department of Justice’s hate crime data report for 2022 incidents in the state of Missouri shows the most prevalent bias motivation category is race/ethnicity/ancestry at 119 incidents, religion follows at 35, and sexual orientation follows at 29.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.