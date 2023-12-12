Northland man accused of sex acts in retail stores, police trying to identify more victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly a dozen women may have been targeted by a Northland sex offender without even realizing it.

James D. Jones, II, 35, has been charged with felony sexual abuse in both Platte and Clay Counties.

Investigators know there are more victims and want to hear from them.

According to court charging documents, Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs police have received reports of similar behavior, and police found evidence on the man’s cell phone of victims who’ve yet to be identified.

“It’s behavior that is very concerning,’ said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd.

The details in the court documents are disturbing. Jones is accused of doing more than exposing himself. The alleged victims are unsuspecting, fully clothed store clerks.

The Clay County case involves a clerk at Dollar Tree in the 4500 block of N. Brighton Ave. The Platte County case involves an employee at Barnes and Noble in Zona Rosa.

The woman there told police Jones asked for help ordering books and stood behind her as she looked them up on the store computer. It’s what he did while standing there that prompted the felony charge.

Platte County Prosecutors charged James D. Jones II with aggravated first degree sexual abuse. (Platte County Prosecutor's Office)

According to court documents, surveillance video at the Clay County store recorded what he was doing.

In that video, a detective wrote, it also “appeared he was recording himself.” Police got a search warrant for his phone and found nine additional victims, visible only from behind.

“There are videos on the phone that demonstrate these public sex acts,” said Zahnd.

Zahnd noted that the woman in those cases might not have realized what was happening. He provided a mug shot and surveillance still showing Jones wearing a distinctive ball cap he was wearing in both the Platte County and Clay County stores. Perhaps, he hopes, some of the women shown on his phone will recognize him and connect the dots.

“There may have been behavior that, at the time, somebody thought was a little bit odd, but they couldn’t put it all together,” explained Zahnd. “If, at this point, people can now

say, ‘Ah, now I understand what was happening in that situation,’ we’d ask those people now to come forward.”

If you think you saw something or experienced something connected, no matter what city, call the Kansas City Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at (816) 234-5520. They are the lead agency and will contact other agencies as needed.

Jones is already a registered sex offender. He was convicted of sexual battery in Johnson County, Kansas in 2017.

