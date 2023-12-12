Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to calls of a vehicle in the Grand River.

They found 41-year-old Jeremy A. Eaton from Hamilton, Missouri, submerged in his vehicle near the Wabash Conservation Ramp in Daviess County.

Eaton was found in his car as part of a dragging operation on December 6th and pronounced dead on the 8th.

Eaton’s body was transported by the Daviess County Coroner to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.