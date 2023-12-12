Aging & Style
Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River

File: Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River
File: Missouri man found submerged in his car in Grand River(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to calls of a vehicle in the Grand River.

They found 41-year-old Jeremy A. Eaton from Hamilton, Missouri, submerged in his vehicle near the Wabash Conservation Ramp in Daviess County.

Eaton was found in his car as part of a dragging operation on December 6th and pronounced dead on the 8th.

Eaton’s body was transported by the Daviess County Coroner to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

