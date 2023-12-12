Man in custody after domestic disturbance in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nearly four-hour-long standoff in Platte County led to a man in custody Monday.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the 16000 block of 371 Highway at 9:50 a.m. on reports of an armed barricaded subject.

Authorities said a stand-off at that location last until approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said a single gunshot was heard coming from inside the residence and the suspect, 41-year-old Bradford Wallace, was taken into custody without injury.

Wallace was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old woman was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and interviewed by detectives.

“The case is being forwarded to the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office for review,” the Sheriff’s Office said Monday night.

