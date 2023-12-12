Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Man in custody after domestic disturbance in Platte County

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nearly four-hour-long standoff in Platte County led to a man in custody Monday.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to the 16000 block of 371 Highway at 9:50 a.m. on reports of an armed barricaded subject.

Authorities said a stand-off at that location last until approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said a single gunshot was heard coming from inside the residence and the suspect, 41-year-old Bradford Wallace, was taken into custody without injury.

Wallace was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old woman was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and interviewed by detectives.

“The case is being forwarded to the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office for review,” the Sheriff’s Office said Monday night.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’
Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
Father's sudden death stuns family before holidays
Platte County Prosecutors charged James D. Jones II with aggravated first degree sexual abuse.
Northland man accused of sex acts in retail stores, police trying to identify more victims
Northland man accused of sex acts in retail stores, police trying to identify more victims
KCPD investigating fatal hit-and-run near 31st and Agnes