Lawrence businesses sue city over safety around homeless camps

Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Safety concerns are at the forefront of a lawsuit filed by the owner of a popular bar, and several other businesses.
Rick Renfro is the owner of Johnny’s Tavern. The location opened under a different owner in 1953, before expanding to a dozen other locations in Topeka and the Kansas City-area.
Renfro, and a number of other businesses and owners, are suing the City of Lawrence. The lawsuit filed on Tuesday, claims the City of Lawrence “failed to address the growing vagrancy in the city.”
The lawsuit states that the North Lawrence area is negatively impacted by the New Beginnings camp, and at least two other camps for houseless people, that are near Johnny’s Tavern. It states the people living at the camps are responsible for property damage, violence, and other violations.
The plaintiffs said the city exacerbated the homeless crisis in Lawrence by concentrating the vagrant population in the North Lawrence neighborhood.
According to the lawsuit the city is not enforcing prohibiting illegal camping, drug use, disturbing the peace, and other city ordinances. Plaintiffs say some of the people living in the camps have built tent dwellings on private property and in public rights-of-way in the neighborhood.
The plaintiffs say instead of enforcing ordinances, the city helps people break the law by providing tents, water, food, electricity, and shower facilities.
Instead of making innocent and involuntary unhoused feel safe, the lawsuit claims the actions of the city have made the entire area more of a risk to everyone who lives and visits it. It also claims the city has missed opportunities to encourage mental and substance abuse treatment.
When asked about the claims in the lawsuit, the City of Lawrence said it “does not comment on pending litigation.”
The City of Lawrence is also working to build pallet shelters to house veterans, women, and those with disabilities. While the shelters have been constructed, the village has not opened to the unhoused at this point.
The lawsuit states that the pallet village will not address safety concerns, or many of the people who currently live in the camp.