Lawrence businesses sue city over safety around homeless camps

I’m suing the city of Lawrence, and I want you to know why.

My staff is large and young, most of them between the ages of nineteen and twenty-one. They work at Johnny’s because they enjoy taking care of you, our customers. And we do our best to take care of them.

That responsibility has taken on a new meaning since the New Beginnings camp was established by the city of Lawrence, right behind our restaurant, and the city decided to stop enforcing laws in the area. In addition to their regular duties our staff has had to learn to navigate an average of 5 emergency police and fire calls per day, helping our first responders handle these crises while also attending to our patrons.

We have brought in additional security and mental health support in an attempt to provide our staff with de-escalation strategies. Despite this, we’ve had to file no trespassing charges on 35 individuals. When we were forced to close last November, we made sure our staff didn’t miss a paycheck. We were not going to add financial strain to the daily stress they had already taken on.

I have tried working with the city of Lawrence, but the city has failed our employees, customers, and the homeless population in the management of the New Beginnings camp, and of the city's land surrounding the camp, as well as all along the river.

Our first notification that New Beginnings would be right behind Johnny’s was when the bulldozer showed up to level the ground and put tents in. That was October 2022, and we were told this was a temporary solution until folks would be moved into the recreation center in December 2022. They promised to put up a fence, provide 24/7 support staff, and limit occupancy to 45 tents.

The fence was installed in March 2023. Cameras didn’t happen until July 2023. Over a year after its opening, there is still not adequate support staff. This is perhaps the most egregious failure, since this means New Beginnings residents — who were told from the beginning that this would be a 3-month solution — don’t have the basic resources they need to access services.

I’m a lifelong Lawrence resident, and I knew the city was looking for new solutions to a growing crisis in our community. While thrown off guard by the process, I was ready to be part of the solution, and I’ve tried hard to work with the different agencies to help implement the plan. They have told us time and again that they have it handled and we don’t need to worry about it.

I am worried about it, constantly. Our staff comes to work every day with a mental and physical stress that is exhausting. Our first responders are overworked and overloaded – and handcuffed by the administration. Our community wants people experiencing homelessness to be safe, and they see deaths and overdoses happening regularly in and near the city’s “temporary” solution.

The city has made it extremely difficult for me to protect my staff and to provide a safe, enjoyable environment for customers looking for a place to watch a game or bring their family for a meal. This lawsuit was not my first choice, or my second, or third. But the city has allowed vagrants from other cities to set up their own camps around the New Beginnings camp, and all along the river. The city provides them with water, food, tents and restrooms. The city has created, maintained and enabled a nuisance. There are more tents immediately outside the New Beginnings camp than there are in the New Beginnings Camp. The city is allowing dozens of people to camp illegally on city owned land. And the city is trespassing by setting up a trailer, fencing and tents on land the city does not own. So at this point, legal action is the only thing I can do to try to compel the city to help all Lawrencians in crisis be safe moving forward.