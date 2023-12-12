KU starts renovation project at Memorial Stadium

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium began Monday, KU Athletics showed in a social media post.

Construction to update the stadium and gateway project in the area surrounding it won’t be complete until 2025.

This week, destruction to some of the bleachers on the west side of the stadium was being demolished.

KU has said it expects to have a limited seating capacity during games at “The Booth” next season.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.