Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KU starts renovation project at Memorial Stadium

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium began Monday, KU Athletics showed in a social media post.

Construction to update the stadium and gateway project in the area surrounding it won’t be complete until 2025.

This week, destruction to some of the bleachers on the west side of the stadium was being demolished.

KU has said it expects to have a limited seating capacity during games at “The Booth” next season.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
FILE — One of the drivers involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Two toddlers among 7 people injured in DWI-involved crash east of Warrensburg
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’

Latest News

Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson (13) shoots over Missouri forward Noah Carter, center, during the...
No. 2 Kansas slides past Mizzou in Border War showdown
FILE: Kansas hired former Baylor and BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes to fill the same...
KU hires Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) shoots between Kansas City guard Anderson Kopp (11) and...
McCullar’s career-high helps No. 2 Kansas slog its way to 88-69 victory over Kansas City
FILE - This March 31, 2012 file photo shows Kansas forward Thomas Robinson celebrating with...
Kansas to retire Thomas Robinson’s jersey