Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KSU’s former forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin commits elsewhere following dismissal

Tomlin commits to another team days after entering transfer portal
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, left, in the...
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A few days after KSU’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the team and entered the transfer portal, he committed to another team.

According to sources at ESPN, Tomlin has committed to the Memphis Tigers.

Tomlin was arrested back on Oct. 29, accused of disorderly conduct for an alleged fight at Tubby’s Sports Bar in Manhattan. A few days later, Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced Tomlin’s dismissal from the Kansas State University’s men’s basketball team.

K-State’s president Dr. Richard Linton, also involved in the decision, responded to Tomlin’s dismissal on Dec. 8, saying the decision was not “made solely due to an incident at a bar in Aggieville.”

Further saying, “The decision to release Nae’Qwan from the men’s basketball team was made in full compliance with all applicable policies. When decisions like this are made, a range of factors are considered, including the entire history of a student athlete’s behavior,” said President Linton. “There remains much we cannot share with the university community under federal laws, namely FERPA, which protects a student’s right to privacy while attending a university. I know this is difficult, as you want to understand all that has transpired. But in the absence of being able to share any more specifics, I hope that the details I am sharing today help bring resolution to any lingering questions.”

To view the full message, click HERE.

ESPN says Tomlin is expected to graduate from K-State this month, then shortly after that Tomlin would be eligible to play for Memphis once admitted to the school.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
FILE — One of the drivers involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Two toddlers among 7 people injured in DWI-involved crash east of Warrensburg
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep

Latest News

Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrates next to the Battle Line trophy after the...
The AP All-America team is loaded with 5th- and 6th-year players, including LSU’s Heisman-winning QB
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney runs to the end zone after catching a lateral...
Chiefs wide receivers cost them another game as season-long storyline continues
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) to put up...
K-State’s Kaluma named Big 12 Player of the Week
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney runs to the end zone after catching a lateral...
Chiefs’ Reid still incensed that flag was thrown with no warning for costly offside penalty