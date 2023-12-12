Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity

FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. A pregnant woman in Kentucky filed a lawsuit Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, challenging the state's sweeping abortion ban, saying the right to terminate a pregnancy is crucial for people to "control their lives.” The suit, filed in state court in Louisville, says Kentucky's near-total prohibition against abortion violates the plaintiff's rights to privacy and self-determination under the state constitution. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and BRUCE SCHREINER and KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A pregnant woman in Kentucky who filed a lawsuit demanding the right to an abortion has learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity, her attorneys said Tuesday.

Her attorneys didn’t immediately comment on what effect the development would have on the lawsuit filed last week in a state court in Louisville. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, was seeking class-action status to include other Kentuckians who are or will become pregnant and want to have an abortion. The suit filed last week said she was about eight weeks pregnant.

The attorneys urged other Kentucky women who are pregnant and seeking an abortion to reach out if they are interested in joining the case. The lawsuit says Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban violates the plaintiff’s rights to privacy and self-determination under the state constitution.

“Jane Doe sought an abortion in Kentucky, and when she could not get one, she bravely came forward to challenge the state’s abortion ban,” ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project deputy director Brigitte Amiri said in a statement Tuesday. “Although she decided to have an abortion, the government denied her the freedom to control her body. Countless Kentuckians face the same harm every day as the result of the abortion ban.”

Earlier this year, Kentucky’s Supreme Court refused to halt the state’s near-total abortion ban and another outlawing abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy. The justices focused on narrow legal issues but did not resolve larger constitutional questions about whether access to abortion should be legal in the Bluegrass State.

___

Kruesi reported from Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
FILE — One of the drivers involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Two toddlers among 7 people injured in DWI-involved crash east of Warrensburg
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy appears to change few minds on grim Capitol Hill as aid package for Ukraine risks collapse
"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was the first book in the series, and is known in...
First-edition ‘Harry Potter’ book sells for large sum