KCPD investigating fatal hit-and-run near 31st and Agnes

(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fatal hit-and-run in Kansas City is under investigation.

Police said an initial investigation revealed that a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was driving at a high rate of speed heading southbound on Agnes Ave. -- which is a one-way northbound street -- in the area of 31st Street.

KCPD said the Hyundai entered the intersection of 31st and Agnes and struck a silver Cadillac STS traveling eastbound on 31st Street.

The only occupant of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and occupants of the Hyundai -- which was stolen -- fled the scene on foot.

