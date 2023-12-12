Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KC Current sell out seaon tickets for opening year at new stadium

The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be...
The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be completed in 2024.(Kansas City Current)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Season tickets for the opening year at CPKC Stadium are sold out, the KC Current announced Tuesday.

After years of setting attendance records for women’s soccer at Children’s Mercy Park, the club said Tuesday that it reached a sold-out status for the 2024 season, the first at the stadium purpose-built for women’s soccer.

The news comes a week after the Current revealed a new 75-foot wide video board at CPKC Stadium.

“This is another exciting moment for our club and the amazing fans in Kansas City,” said Current co-founder and co-owner Angie Long. “It validates, again, the rewards of investing in women’s sports. We cannot wait to open this beautiful riverfront stadium and bring the world-class experience and sold-out crowd to our city.”

Fans who weren’t able to secure season tickets can still get access to the 2,000 seats available for single matches, group sales or other ticket packages through the Current’s waitlist.

“Kansas City is the Soccer Capital of America for a reason,” said Current co-founder and co-owner Chris Long. “We have the best fans in the country and we couldn’t do what we are doing here without them.”

CPKC Stadium is expected to seat 11,500 people for soccer matches.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
FILE — One of the drivers involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Two toddlers among 7 people injured in DWI-involved crash east of Warrensburg
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’

Latest News

The Kansas City Current unveiled the videoboard at CPKC Stadium on Dec. 7, 2023.
KC Current unveils videoboard at CPKC Stadium
The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be...
Kansas City Current announces farm-to-table restaurant for CPKC stadium
Grant Wahl smiles as he holds a replica of the World Cup during an awards ceremony in Doha,...
KC Current dedicates press box to late beloved sports writer Grant Wahl
KC Current dedicates press box to late beloved sports writer Grant Wahl