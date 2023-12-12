Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

K-State’s Kaluma named USBWA/Oscar Robertson Trophy National Player of the Week

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) to put up...
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Villanova guard Mark Armstrong (2) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State junior forward Arthur Kaluma was named a National Division I Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and the Oscar Robertson Trophy on Tuesday.

Kaluma was also selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday, and is one of five to receive the national honor from USBWA. He’s just the third Wildcat in program history to earn the national honor, joining Denis Clemente and Markquis Nowell on that list.

The star forward averaged a double-double while helping K-State to a 2-0 record last week. Against Villanova at Bramlage Coliseum, he scored a season-high 26 points, shooting 10-of-13 from the field, and going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. It was his seventh career 20-point game.

Then on the road, Kaluma posted his fifth career double-double with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Kaluma and the Wildcats will be back at Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday to host Nebraska at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
FILE — One of the drivers involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Two toddlers among 7 people injured in DWI-involved crash east of Warrensburg
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’

Latest News

San Diego Padres pitcher Seth Lugo works against the San Francisco Giants during the first...
What Royals signing of Lugo, Stratton means for Kansas City
The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be...
KC Current sell out season tickets for opening year at new stadium
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks over Oklahoma guard Otega Oweh, left, in the...
KSU’s former forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin commits elsewhere following dismissal
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrates next to the Battle Line trophy after the...
The AP All-America team is loaded with 5th- and 6th-year players, including LSU’s Heisman-winning QB