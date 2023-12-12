Aging & Style
K-State’s Ben Sinnott declares for NFL Draft

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott comes up to the line against Troy during the second half of...
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott comes up to the line against Troy during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2024 NFL Draft has added another player into the pool.

Sinnott took to X/Twitter to announce he’s headed to the draft:

“It is time to take the next step and fulfill a lifelong dream. I’m excited to announce that I’m declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.” Sinnott ended his message with “Forever a Wildcat.”

Sinnott played in 12 games this season, corralling 49 catches, 676 yards and six touchdowns.

Sinnott also racked up an All-American honor as well, named Third Team All-American by the Associated Press and he was named an AP All-Big 12 First Team along with teammate Cooper Beebe. He was also a All-Big 12 First Team selection this year.

