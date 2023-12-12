K-State’s Ben Sinnott declares for NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2024 NFL Draft has added another player into the pool.

Sinnott took to X/Twitter to announce he’s headed to the draft:

“It is time to take the next step and fulfill a lifelong dream. I’m excited to announce that I’m declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.” Sinnott ended his message with “Forever a Wildcat.”

Sinnott played in 12 games this season, corralling 49 catches, 676 yards and six touchdowns.

Sinnott also racked up an All-American honor as well, named Third Team All-American by the Associated Press and he was named an AP All-Big 12 First Team along with teammate Cooper Beebe. He was also a All-Big 12 First Team selection this year.

