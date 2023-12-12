‘Just the worst feeling in the world’: Murder of Dylan Hill unsolved for five years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Who killed Dylan Hill? The question is now 5 years old, but Dylan’s father, Randy Hill, has the resolve to continue asking.

Kansas City police told KCTV5 they have exhausted all of their leads, and they haven’t found any new developments in the case. Still, Randy Hill continues to have hope.

“I’m on my third [homicide] detective, third Captain, and this detective seems really eager,” Randy Hill said. “He’s asked a lot of questions, he wants information and he’s eager to solve the case.”

Dylan Hill was last seen driving his blue Ford Pickup truck around 10:45 pm on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Officers found his body in the driver seat with the truck still running at the cul-de-sac at 80th Terrace and James A Reed Road.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world to just try to be on Christmas or Thanksgiving when you know the person who took your son is out walking around,” Randy Hill said.

Dylan Hill’s two daughters were 2- and 3-years-old at the time he was murdered. They are now 7- and 8-years-old.

“They talk about him all the time,” Randy Hill said. “You know, ‘Do I have his eyes?’ ‘Do I have his hair color?’ But it’s hard to watch them grow up, and Dylan would be so proud of them.”

Randy Hill purchased four billboards around Kansas City asking for information about his son’s murder. Authentic tips could receive a reward of up to $30,000.

The Kansas City Police Department said that although they have exhausted all of their leads, they are nevertheless seeking new information.

To provide information that can be anonymous and qualify for the reward, call KC Crimestoppers at 816-474-TIPS.

