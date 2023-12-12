‘Just the worst feeling in the world’: Murder of Dylan Hill unsolved for five years

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Who killed Dylan Hill? The question is now 5 years old, but Dylan’s father, Randy Hill, has the resolve to continue asking.

Kansas City police told KCTV5 they have exhausted all of their leads, and they haven’t found any new developments in the case. Still, Randy Hill continues to have hope.

“I’m on my third [homicide] detective, third Captain, and this detective seems really eager,” Randy Hill said. “He’s asked a lot of questions, he wants information and he’s eager to solve the case.”

Dylan Hill was last seen driving his blue Ford Pickup truck around 10:45 pm on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Officers found his body in the driver seat with the truck still running at the cul-de-sac at 80th Terrace and James A Reed Road.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world to just try to be on Christmas or Thanksgiving when you know the person who took your son is out walking around,” Randy Hill said.

Dylan Hill’s two daughters were 2- and 3-years-old at the time he was murdered. They are now 7- and 8-years-old.

“They talk about him all the time,” Randy Hill said. “You know, ‘Do I have his eyes?’ ‘Do I have his hair color?’ But it’s hard to watch them grow up, and Dylan would be so proud of them.”

Randy Hill purchased four billboards around Kansas City asking for information about his son’s murder. Authentic tips could receive a reward of up to $30,000.

The Kansas City Police Department said that although they have exhausted all of their leads, they are nevertheless seeking new information.

To provide information that can be anonymous and qualify for the reward, call KC Crimestoppers at 816-474-TIPS.

CONTINUE READING: Man charged with second-degree murder in DUI-related crash that killed Lenexa boy

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Just the worst feeling in the world’: Dylan Hill’s murder unsolved for five years

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|

Consumer News

A local business in Westside is thanking Taylor Swift for supporting local.

Taylor Swift's new gameday fits help boost small business sales

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jiani Navarro
The Taylor Swift effect has struck again.

News

A local business in Westside is thanking Taylor Swift for supporting local.

Taylor Swift's new gameday fits help boost small business sales

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|

News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Slightly above normal temperatures Thursday into Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Latest News

Education

CAPS Network secures $951k grant with focus on Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
The CAPS Network announced Monday that it secured just under $1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education.

News

Missouri’s first Buc-ee’s opened Monday morning.

Springfield Buc-ee’s celebrates grand opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Missouri’s first Buc-ee’s opened Monday morning

Entertainment

Singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan performs during WE Day Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on...

Sarah McLachlan adds Starlight Theatre stop to 30th anniversary tour

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
A Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is coming to Kansas City next summer.

Crime

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced 43-year-old Michael Stroede “walked away from...

Lansing Correction Facility inmate found guilty of aggravated escape

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
A jury found a Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who escaped custody in August 2022 guilty of aggravated escape.

News

An overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, left one man dead.

KCK man identified in fatal Kaw Drive shooting over weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
An overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, left one man dead.

Crime

23-year-old Bryce Caster, of Freeman, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Cass...

Cass County man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday after authorities were told a juvenile had been sexually assaulted.