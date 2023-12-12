Aging & Style
Jackson County pays $1.2 million to settle lawsuit over inmate restraint chair death

FILE — A lawsuit claimed Marquis Wagner screamed “I can’t breathe” as he was subdued by jail staff before dying in a restraint chair.(Source: Gray News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County will pay $1.2 million to a mother and father who filed a wrongful death lawsuit after their son died.

Marquis Wagner was arrested in December 2021 after he allegedly shot through an apartment door. He claimed he heard signs of burglars trying to open the door.

According to the lawsuit, Wagner told police that he had not slept for days, had been seeing demons, and was in the process of detoxing from alcohol.

He was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center, but the lawsuit claimed he never had a medical evaluation.

Wagner ate toilet paper found on the jail cell floor and appeared to be speaking to nonexistent people in his cell, according to the lawsuit.

It claimed Wagner was placed in a suicide smock and strapped in a restraint chair. He complained he could not breathe well more than 20 times before being found unresponsive, according to the lawsuit.

Staff and paramedics attempted to revive him, but Wagner was pronounced dead at a local hospital later that night.

The lawsuit pointed to video that reportedly documents a lack of appropriate medical care for someone in urgent physical and emotional distress.

The lawsuit claimed he requested water but was instead placed inside an isolated cell where he remained without food and water for more than 8 hours.

While Jackson County has settled the suit with the family, the suit against the companies providing medical services at the detention center — Advanced Correction Healthcare, Inc. and Masim Healthcare Staffing Services, Inc. — is still active.

