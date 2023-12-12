Aging & Style
‘I hate my sin’: IHOPKC founder addresses ‘sexual immorality’ allegations for first time

FILE — IHOPKC founder Mike Bickle posted a statement acknowledging his “past sins” but also...
FILE — IHOPKC founder Mike Bickle posted a statement acknowledging his “past sins” but also denying “the more intense sexual activities that some are suggesting.”(WKYT)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly two months ago, Mike Bickle was under investigation and asked to step away from the church he founded.

Members of the leadership team for the International House of Prayer, also known as IHOPKC, told church members it was due to allegations of “sexual immorality” concerning Bickle.

On Tuesday, the church founder posted a statement acknowledging his “past sins” but also denying “the more intense sexual activities that some are suggesting.”

Members of IHOPKC’s leadership team said they met with a group of men in late October. The report refers to the men as the “Complaint Group.”

In addition to the claims against Bickle, IHOPKC’s leadership said in a report that it was also concerned that the group of men who brought the allegations to the church’s attention also had a list of demands they wanted IHOPKC to meet.

The demands included dictating the use of IHOPKC’s funds, according to the initial report.

