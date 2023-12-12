Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

High school football player dies day before state championship game

A high school football player in Georgia was found dead a day before he was supposed to play in the state championship. (Source: WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A high school football player in Georgia was found dead the day before he was supposed to play in the state championship game.

Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.

He was found dead Sunday night in a wooded area behind a home, police said.

In a letter to parents, Manchester High School said the circumstances of his death are “still being investigated and will be shared publicly by local authorities.”

Police told WANF that foul play is suspected. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the case.

The 17-year-old defensive lineman was scheduled to travel 75 miles north from Meriwether County to Atlanta to compete for a state championship title against Bowdon High School on Monday.

Instead, he was posthumously honored at the game following the devastating news of his passing.

During the game, the Manchester High School team captains walked side-by-side to center field, carrying with them Smith’s #52 jersey.

It’s taken 26 years for Manchester High School to get back to the state championship – a game Smith’s loved ones said he wouldn’t want to miss.

“It’s a rough time, you know,” Manchester High School teacher Doug Maddix said. “It happened so unexpectedly, and we’re such a close team. Our team has been close together. They’re all feeling bad.”

Another teacher described Smith as an “excellent student” who everybody liked.

A mom of another football player described Smith as “a real sweet kid and he was very well-mannered.”

Sadly, the team lost the championship game to Bowden High School by just one point. The final score was 28-27.

The family plans to hold a vigil at the school on Friday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe page said Smith leaves behind nine younger siblings.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
FILE — One of the drivers involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Two toddlers among 7 people injured in DWI-involved crash east of Warrensburg
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’

Latest News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Aerial picture shows GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium...
Deadline approaches for decision on the future of KC’s baseball stadium
Deadline approaches for decision on the future of KC’s baseball stadium
Johnson County, Kansas, 988 hotline has found a new home.
Johnson County’s 988 crisis lne team has new home, next to 911
Johnson County, Kansas, 988 hotline has found a new home.
Johnson County's 988 crisis lne team has new home, next to 911
Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel and US show sharp divisions over mounting casualties and future of war against Hamas