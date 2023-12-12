Aging & Style
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep

By Grace Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A family is mourning the sudden death of a beloved husband and father, who died while he was rocking his baby to sleep. Michael Snyder died unexpectedly on Dec. 2.

His wife, Alicia, and daughter, Merie, are trying to find hope, as they said he was their everything.

“He was our rock and our guidance; I was saying he was my compass,” Alicia said.

The family said Snyder was goofy and loving and left a mark wherever he went. He was also an Air Force veteran, serving the country from 2003 to 2009.

As Christmas is just weeks away, the family said it’s impossible to imagine the holiday without him, as it was his favorite day.

“This year, we haven’t even put up our tree yet,” Alicia said. “I don’t know if I can do this. Like, I’m being honest. I don’t know if I can do this; this is really hard.”

Snyder died doing what he loved to do: being a loving father.

“I want to be able to remember him as the biggest role model in my life, how silly he was, and how he was always there for me,” Merie said.

As for now, the family is trying to cling to hope, knowing that Snyder is looking down on them.

“Today the sun was out and shining, and I’m like, I got to get stuff done,” Alicia said. “I drove her to school, and I was like, look, honey, daddy is shining down on us today.”

There is a GoFundMe if you’d like to help the family through this tough time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

