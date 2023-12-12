Aging & Style
FIRST WARN WEATHER: Cloudy and chilly overnight

By Alena Lee
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Cloudy and cooler today with temperatures back near normal. Clouds linger overnight as temperatures slowly fall into the low 30s through daybreak on Wednesday. You’ll still need the sweater throughout the day despite it getting warmer. By the afternoon, we’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s for most while some areas south of I-70 could be in the 50s. Skies will clear at night as temperatures return to the low 30s by early Thursday. But it’s the afternoon when we’ll start to feel the warmup with highs area-wide in the 50s.

As we look ahead to the weekend, we could be seeing a small change to our weather with a chance of light rain possible on Saturday. Our confidence still remains fairly low at this point with only one long-range model hinting at this chance. Either way, the weekend won’t be a washout with partly sunny and slightly above normal temperatures Sunday. And those warmer temperatures extend into much of next week.

