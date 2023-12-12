Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Slightly above normal temperatures Thursday into Saturday

By Alena Lee
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re in for a very quiet week of weather even as a cold front arrives tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees early Tuesday but increasing clouds will hold temperatures closer to normal by the afternoon. Look for highs in the low to mid-40s. Wednesday we’ll see those numbers rebound just a bit with highs back in the upper 40s, until Thursday afternoon when the 50s return. Look for more clouds than sunshine throughout the week as well, but we’ll stay dry for several days.

Another cold front slides through Saturday and that could bring our next best chance of rain. However, only one long-range model is suggesting this rain chance while the others keep the area very dry. Our confidence is low at this time on having measurable rain returns.

