FIRST WARN FORECAST: An autumn chill takes over Tuesday with warmer days ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dryer cold front continues to shift south from the Dakotas this morning into the afternoon. This will provide cloud cover slowly, increasing as we go through the day limiting the rise and temperature this afternoon. This morning, low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s will be common with wind mainly out of the northeast between 5 and 15 mph. Models are still more confident in a dryer pattern moving forward into Wednesday morning rather than getting into a rain or wintry mix. Behind this front, is an area of high pressure. This will keep overcast skies at bay into Wednesday and begin to switch the wind direction from the south. By Thursday, temperatures rebound back to the lower 50s and will hold through the end of the week.

By Saturday, a new front and low-pressure combination swings from the northwest into the central Plains. This storm system seems to be picking up more moisture and energy in our data models. That said, I have increased the rain and potential wintry mix threat to 30% for Saturday with the arrival time varying across each model. A dryer pattern takes over for the end of the weekend and temperatures remain at a range between the upper 40s and lower 50s.

