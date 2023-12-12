Aging & Style
Exit ramp in Clay County shut down by superload tube getting stuck

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a giant cylinder was stuck on the I-435...
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a giant cylinder was stuck on the I-435 southbound exit ramp to EB Highway 210, closing that section of road.(KC Scout Camera)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A semi could not quite make a turn at an exit ramp north of the river, losing its “superload.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a giant cylinder was stuck on the I-435 southbound exit ramp to EB Highway 210, closing that section of road.

The closure was first reported just after 12 p.m.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t wait’: USPS officials encourage shipping holiday gifts sooner than later

