Exit ramp in Clay County shut down by superload tube getting stuck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A semi could not quite make a turn at an exit ramp north of the river, losing its “superload.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a giant cylinder was stuck on the I-435 southbound exit ramp to EB Highway 210, closing that section of road.

The closure was first reported just after 12 p.m.

Semi couldn't make that turn with that, um cylinder. I-435 SB exit to EB 210 Highway is closed. https://t.co/g5Bp9b3IHP — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) December 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.