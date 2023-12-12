Aging & Style
Energy assistance program opens earlier in 2023 to help heat Kansas homes

FILE
FILE(John Pirsos | wvlt)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have opened a program to help Kansans heat their homes over the winter earlier in 2023 than in previous years as temperatures begin to drop.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12, that as temperatures begin to dip, those who need financial aid to keep the heat on this winter can apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. The move comes earlier than it has in years past.

“Kansas winters can be brutal and no Kansas family should be cold,” said Laura Howard, DCF Secretary. “We are accepting LIEAP applications beginning Dec. 18, rather than the beginning of January as we have traditionally done.”

DCF noted that LIEAP helps Kansans restore or maintain energy services to heat homes over the winter. This includes electricity, natural gas, propane and other home heating fuels.

“We understand that applying for benefits can be complicated,” Howard said. “Beginning Dec. 18 through the end of March, DCF and partnering energy companies will be available to help Kansans gather information and submit their LIEAP applications.”

State officials indicated that applications will be accepted online until 5 p.m. on March 29. To qualify, households are required to have an adult at the address who is responsible for the heating costs of the home. Applicants are also required to be at or below the 150% federal poverty level.

2024 Income Eligibility Guidelines are as follows:

Persons Living at the AddressMax. Gross Monthly Income
1$1,823
2$2,465
3$3,108
4$3,750
5$4,393
6$5,035
7$5,678
8$6,320
9$6,963
10$7,605
11$8,248
12$8,890
+1 $643 for each additional person

To find an in-person LIEAP application event nearby, click HERE. Identification, proof of income for every adult house member and current utility bills will be required.

To apply online, click HERE.

