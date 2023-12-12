'Don’t wait': USPS officials encourage shipping holiday gifts sooner than later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Get your Christmas cards and gifts in the mail, that’s the advice from USPS officials as they fear up for the holiday rush.

Last holiday season, the United States Postal Service processed more than 11.7 billion mail items during the holiday season.

USPS Communications Specialist, Mark Inglett said the company will ship a similar number this year.

“We are already over seven billion packages in the mail stream and we are just going to keep growing,” Inglett said. “On average, 70 million packages are being processed a day.”

USPS has three key dates to keep in mind if you want to make sure your package is delivered in time for Christmas.

Dec. 16 - Standard shipping and holiday cards

Dec. 20 - Priority mail

Dec. 21 - Priority mail express

“It’s our time to shine, it’s our Super Bowl for the postal service so we know the importance of making the extra effort,” Inglett said. “Let’s get them in the mail today so you can relax and enjoy the holidays.”

Every package will come with a tracking number so you can locate your package throughout the shipping process.

You can see the updated number of processed packages here.

