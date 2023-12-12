Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Bill introduced to allow potential for rural hospitals to reopen

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ senior U.S. Senator has introduced a bill that could allow hospitals in rural areas that previously closed to reopen.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he recently introduced the Rural Emergency Hospital Adjustment Act to allow previously closed for the possibility of reopening previously closed rural hospitals.

Sen. Moran noted that these hospitals would be able to apply for the Rural Emergency Hospital designation if they can show they met all eligibility requirements between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 27, 2020.

Moran indicated that the REH designation was created as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 to allow certain hospitals to convert the new Medicare provider designation - which allows rural hospitals to operate with limited services instead of closing.

Currently, the Senator said hospitals are only eligible for the designation if they met the requirements when the legislation was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020.

“Access to outpatient and emergency services often determines if a rural community can survive,” Moran said. “More than 100 rural hospitals have closed since 2015, and this legislation will allow these hospitals an opportunity to re-open and serve their communities.”

Moran noted that the Rural Emergency Hospital Adjustment Act would extend the eligibility date back to Jan. 1, 2015, for hospitals that were either critical access hospitals or rural hospitals with no more than 50 beds.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening
FILE — One of the drivers involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
Two toddlers among 7 people injured in DWI-involved crash east of Warrensburg
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Daniel Nelson, 43, died early Monday in a one-car crash.
Chiefs Kingdom mourns loss of superfan Daniel Nelson, aka ‘Red Beard’

Latest News

Aging & Style: How to avoid winter weight gain
Aging & Style: How to avoid winter weight gain
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Gardner family remembers father who died rocking his baby to sleep
Planning Your Day
FIRST WARN FORECAST: An autumn chill takes over Tuesday with warmer days ahead
An autumn chill takes over Tuesday with warmer days ahead
An autumn chill takes over Tuesday with warmer days ahead