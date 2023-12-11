Aging & Style
Two toddlers among 7 people injured in DWI-involved crash east of Warrensburg

FILE — One of the drivers involved in the crash was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KCTV) - Six people suffered serious injuries and a seventh person also was injured following a four-car crash on Sunday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2014 Ford Fusion was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 in Johnson County, Missouri, just before 7 p.m., when it struck a 2012 Jeep Renegade just west of Route P.

The Jeep spun into the right lane, causing an eastbound 2017 Chevy Cruze to strike the passenger side of the Jeep, the crash report stated.

An eastbound 2018 Nissan Altima struck debris from the crash in the roadway.

The driver of the Cruze suffered moderate injuries, and her 35-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries. The two were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center for their medical care.

The 32-year-old Jeep driver, her 35-year-old passenger and a 1-year-old child were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

Alexis Zook, a 30-year-old driver, and a 1-year-old passenger in the Fusion were also seriously injured and taken to hospitals.

Zook was arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

  • DWI
  • child endangerment
  • driving the wrong way on a divided highway causing a crash
  • careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash

She was released from custody based on needing medical care.

