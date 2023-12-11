Teenager shot, killed while duck hunting in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) -- A teenager was shot and killed while duck hunting in Pike County on Sunday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office told First Alert 4 that Trent Busch, 18, of Winfield, died after being shot while hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area. Authorities said their preliminary findings are that the incident was an accident and there was no malicious intent.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating.

