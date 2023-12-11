Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Teenager shot, killed while duck hunting in Pike County

(Storyblocks)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) -- A teenager was shot and killed while duck hunting in Pike County on Sunday.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office told First Alert 4 that Trent Busch, 18, of Winfield, died after being shot while hunting in the Ted Shanks Conservation Area. Authorities said their preliminary findings are that the incident was an accident and there was no malicious intent.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alert on ScoutCamera notifying drivers of anticipated delays in their travel through I-70...
Stolen vehicle leads to standoff at I-70, K-7: One suspect in custody, one ‘at large’
Photos of the Branson Aquarium, which was recently named the 9th most beautiful aquarium in...
Missouri aquarium named 9th most beautiful to visit in U.S.
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Grill 32 added a "New Heights Club" to its menu. The owner says it...
Kelce brothers shoutout KC-area spot taking sandwich to ‘New Heights’
FILE — Kansans can vote for a new license plate design by Dec. 15, 2023.
Here are the designs you can vote to be the next State of Kansas license plate
The much-anticipated opening of Buc-ee’s in Springfield happens on Monday.
Buc-ee's Opening: What you need to know about Monday's opening

Latest News

Singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan performs during WE Day Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on...
Sarah McLachlan adds Starlight Theatre stop to 30th anniversary tour
The Kansas Department of Corrections announced 43-year-old Michael Stroede “walked away from...
Lansing Correction Facility inmate found guilty of aggravated escape
An overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, left one man dead.
KCK man identified in fatal Kaw Drive shooting over weekend
23-year-old Bryce Caster, of Freeman, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Cass...
Cass County man charged with sexual exploitation of minor
Kansas City KC Wheel